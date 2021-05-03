HCSTSI President expresses concerns over increasing crimes rate

(@FahadShabbir)

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi on Monday expressed his concerns over increasing crime rate and underline the need of launching effective action from Police to combat crimes and criminals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi on Monday expressed his concerns over increasing crime rate and underline the need of launching effective action from Police to combat crimes and criminals.

In a statement, he said that the cases of dacoities, robberies and snatching of cash and mobile phone sets have increased besides sale of narcotics as well as menpuri and gutka.

The HCSTSI received complaints that black sheep in Police ranks allegedly patronizing the illegal acts of the criminals, he said and informed that a HCSTSI delegation recently made complaints to high ups and requested prompt action against crimes and criminals.

He said that frequent traffic jam also causing great inconvenience to the citizens during the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak but no action is being to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He demanded the AIG Hyderabad Region Dr. Jamil Ahmed, DIG Hyderabad Range Sharjil Kharal and SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh to take serious notice over increasing crime rate and also resolve the issue of traffic jam so that the citizens could get sigh of relief.