HCSTSI President Expresses Grave Concern Over Increasing Crime Rate In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 09:25 PM

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has expressed his grave concern over increasing crime rate and failure of Police in combating crimes and criminals in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has expressed his grave concern over increasing crime rate and failure of Police in combating crimes and criminals in Hyderabad.

In a statement here on Monday, he said the SSP Hyderabad and other officers including SHOs of all Police Stations of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad are unable to take action against criminals resulting in lawlessness.

He alleged that thefts, dacoities, robberies and other street crimes have been drastically increased and the criminals have been engaged in looting booty, cash, ornaments and other valuables from the citizens particularly the business community.

The shops and offices are being burgled in thickly populated areas particularly the shopping markets including Chandni mobile Market, Saddar Bazaar and Resham Bazaar, he said and added that no action is being witnessed from the Police side.

He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, IGP and DIG Hyderabad to take serious notice over increasing crime rate in Hyderabad and initiate action against criminals on war footing basis so that the citizens could take sigh of relief.

