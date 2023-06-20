HCSTSI President felicitates Kashif Shoro, Saghir Qureshi on becoming Mayor, Deputy Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani while felicitating the new Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Khan Shoro and Deputy Mayor Saghir Ahmed Qureshi hoped that both would strive for bringing betterment in Hyderabad and the provision of all required civic facilities to the citizens.

The local bodies are the nursery in any democratic country and possessed an important role in the construction and development of the areas, he stated in a statement issued here on Tuesday, adding that in most developed countries, all institutions related to electricity generation and transmission, maintenance of city infrastructure, basic food and health rights of citizens, drainage and water supply work under the patronage of the city mayor.

He said that for the last 15 years, the city of Hyderabad has become a hotbed of problems due to absence of the representatives of empowered local bodies. Most of the institutions that come under the authority of the Mayor are in the worst condition, he said and added that the drainage system was way below par across the city while many roads and flyovers are in dilapidated condition due to poor drainage conditions and need to be maintained an emergency basis with the help of modern technology.

According to the newly approved law of the Sindh Assembly, the responsibility of water supply will also come under the Mayor, he said and hoped that Kashif Khan Shoro and other representatives would resolve the longstanding issue of the citizens providing clean drinking water.

The HCSTSI President said that "Rani Bagh" and other public parks in Hyderabad have been destroyed due to lack of maintenance and need to be equipped with facilities of international standard to provide good and affordable entertainment and recreation to the citizens.

He emphasized upon the Mayor to remove all illegal encroachments which caused great hindrance in continuing smooth traffic flow. The role of the Mayor will be very important in providing free medical facilities to the citizens in Hyderabad, he added.

He said that businessmen and citizens of Hyderabad have high expectations from the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor with the hope that they would resolve the issues of the city.

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries extend its full support to the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor in solving the problems of the city, he assured.