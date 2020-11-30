UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI President Forms 47 Sub-committees To Resolve Community's Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

HCSTSI President forms 47 sub-committees to resolve community's issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has formed 47 sub-committees and nominated conveners with assigned task to contact and coordinate with departments and resolve the issues of the business community.

  The HCSTSI president has nominated the conveners of these sub-committees by exercising powers vested by the HCSTSI executive committee on October 6, 2020, the HCSTSI spokesman informed on Monday adding that 11 point terms of references have also been set for these sub-committees.  Presiding over the meeting of the nominated conveners, the HCSTSI President said that the objective of formation of these committees was to jointly strive for resolving issues of the business community.

He hoped that the conveners would realize their responsibilities and work for the betterment of the community members.

