HCSTSI President lauds govt efforts to lower fuel prices, strengthen rupee

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries (HCSTSI) President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani congratulated the caretaker government on its continuous efforts, resulting in the reduction of petroleum products prices by Rs.40 and the dollar has also decreased by 25 rupees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries (HCSTSI) President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani congratulated the caretaker government on its continuous efforts, resulting in the reduction of petroleum products prices by Rs.40 and the Dollar has also decreased by 25 rupees.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, he said that there has been no reduction in the prices of food items and transport fares in the country.

He further said that the main reason for the power crisis was the theft of electricity as well as the contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and these contracts need to be reviewed after a clear drop in petroleum product prices.

He called for devising a mechanism that the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices should reach the masses immediately

However, the reduction in fuel prices did not affect transport fares and food items as well.