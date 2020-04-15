UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI President Lauds Govt's Decision Of Easing Lockdown For Trade, Industrial Activities

Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry President Daulat Ram Lohana Wednesday lauded the decision of the federal and provincial governments to ease the lockdown for trade and industrial activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry President Daulat Ram Lohana Wednesday lauded the decision of the Federal and provincial governments to ease the lockdown for trade and industrial activities.

He termed the decision good for small investors as they are passing through critical as the result of lockdown, adding that these positive steps will help them to restart their business activities with SOPs set by the federal and provincial governments.

While expressing thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for considering the difficulties of the business community, the HCSTSI president requested the traders and industrialists to adopt the government's set Standard Operating Procedures in letter and spirit and ensure all precautions for employees, workers and consumers.

