HCSTSI President lauds Special Investment Facilitation Council formation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani Thursday lauded the formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council and termed it a vital national plan for restoration of economic activities in the country.

In a statement, he congratulated the Federal government and all stakeholders for initiating a major step for strengthening the economy of the country and hoped that the council would ensure smooth direction of local and foreign investment in multiple sectors.

The council would also be instrumental in improving the agriculture, livestock, information technology, construction, power generation and mining sectors as well as mineral development, he said and added that like foreign investors, the government should also provide incentives to local investors so that required goals could be achieved.