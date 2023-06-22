Open Menu

HCSTSI President Lauds Special Investment Facilitation Council Formation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 08:00 PM

HCSTSI President lauds Special Investment Facilitation Council formation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani Thursday lauded the formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council and termed it a vital national plan for restoration of economic activities in the country.

In a statement, he congratulated the Federal government and all stakeholders for initiating a major step for strengthening the economy of the country and hoped that the council would ensure smooth direction of local and foreign investment in multiple sectors.

The council would also be instrumental in improving the agriculture, livestock, information technology, construction, power generation and mining sectors as well as mineral development, he said and added that like foreign investors, the government should also provide incentives to local investors so that required goals could be achieved.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Hyderabad Chamber All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

20 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

15 minutes ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

15 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

15 minutes ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

15 minutes ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

16 minutes ago
 RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

14 minutes ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

14 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

14 minutes ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

14 minutes ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan