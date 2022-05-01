HCSTSI President presents advance Eid greetings to people of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Altaf Memon has given advance congratulations to all the business community, residents of Pakistan, especially the people of Hyderabad on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement on Sunday, Altaf Memon said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a gift from Allah Almighty for Muslims after the blessed month of Ramazan.

On this auspicious occasion, the poor and needy people of the society should not be forgotten, they should also be included in their Eid joys, HCSTSI president said.

Altaf Memon said that after COVID-19 epidemic, people were preparing for Eid with complete freedom this year and there was a huge rush in the bazaars and shopping centers which is a welcoming sign for businessmen.

He demanded from the HESCO administration and senior officials of the local bodies to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the Eid days and to improve the drainage and water supply system by immediately clearing the wastewater accumulated on the roads.