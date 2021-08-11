HCSTSI President proposes TDAP to organize three day exhibition at expo centre

UrduPoint.com

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi Wednesday proposed to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to organize a three-day exhibition here at expo centre under the name "Expo Hyderabad"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi Wednesday proposed to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to organize a three-day exhibition here at expo centre under the name "Expo Hyderabad".

He made such a proposal during a meeting with the Deputy Director TDAP Ashiq Hussain Khoso at his office.

Accompanied by the Convener HCSTSI Sub-Committee on Import and Export Ahmed Hussain Shaikh, he congratulated the Deputy Director TDAP on taking over the administrative charge of Expo Centre Hyderabad and hoped that under TDAP management, the centre would be utilized for display of products and manufacturing of the traders and industrialists of the city.

He said that organizing 'Expo Hyderabad' could help the traders and industrialists of the area to introduce their products and manufacturing like textile, handicrafts, garments and automobiles so that the same could be promoted both at national and international level.

The Deputy Director TDAP assured the HCSTSI President of seeking permission from higher authorities for organizing the expo adding that all out efforts would be made to introduce the products and manufacturing of Hyderabad at national and international level.

