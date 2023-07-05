Open Menu

HCSTSI President Strongly Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

HCSTSI President strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani has strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm Sweden adding that such willful incitement to discrimination and hatred cannot be justified under the pretext of the freedom of expression.

In a statement, he said the recurrence of this Islamophobic incident under the name of freedom of expression was committed to provoke the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah. This hate-driven action was committed when 1.5 billion Muslims were busy in celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, he said, adding that the so-called right of freedom of expression and opinion does not provide a license to any person to sabotage inter-faith harmony.

