HCSTSI President Strongly Criticizes Gas Load Management With Low Pressure Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 06:30 PM

HCSTSI President strongly criticizes gas load management with low pressure supply

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has strongly criticized the load management of gas and its supply with low pressure causing great hardship to the citizens in the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

In a statement here on Thursday, the HCSTSI President said that citizens have been forced to buy food items with high prices from markets as they are unable to prepare sehri and Iftar at their residences due to gas load management and its supply with low pressure.

He said that due to mismanagement of the government and SSGL, the available gas went beyond the reach of common people. He demanded the Regional Manager SSGL to stop gas load management and ensure supply of gas to citizens with adequate pressure with immediate effect.

