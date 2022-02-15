HCSTSI President strongly criticizes HAD, WASA incompetence in maintaining cleanliness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Muhammad Altaf Memon on Tuesday strongly criticized the pitiable performance of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Due to incompetence of HDA and WASA officers and employees, the roads and streets in Hyderabad City and Latifabad have been damaged as a result of submerging of sewage, he alleged in a statement issued here on Tuesday adding the garbage heaps can been seen in various localities including Faqir Jo Pir, Memon Hospital, Station Road, Al-Raheem Shopping Centre, Sarfraz Incline as well as Latifabad Units 4 and 6.

The routine life of the citizens become miserable due to chocked drain lines, he said and alleged that Director General HDA Sohail Ahmed and Managing Director WASA Zahid Hussain Khemeito are responsible for this worst condition of the city.

The officers and employees of both the organizations are taking salaries without discharging their responsibilities, he claimed and demanded Sindh Chief Minister and Provincial Local Government Minister to take serious notice over the worst civic condition of Hyderabad and initiated action with immediate effect so that the citizens could take sigh of relief.