HCSTSI President Urge Police To Behave Politely With Traders

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:34 PM

HCSTSI President urge police to behave politely with traders

The President Hyderabad Camber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana on Sunday urged the police to behave with traders politely and demanded high ups of the concerned authorities to take notice of the issues of traders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Camber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana on Sunday urged the police to behave with traders politely and demanded high ups of the concerned authorities to take notice of the issues of traders.

" The business community always extended full support and cooperation with the Police in maintenance of law and order as well as action against crimes and criminals but attitude of police is now creating disappointments among them,' he said while presiding over the meeting of HCSTSI executive committee.

He said that the business community had restarted business activities according to permission and set Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS) of the provincial government.

