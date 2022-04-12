UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI President Welcomes MQM (P), PPP Accord For Urban Sindh Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

HCSTSI President welcomes MQM (P), PPP accord for urban Sindh development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon while welcoming the accord made between Mutahida Quomi Movement Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples' Party termed it a positive move for betterment of the people as well as bringing development in the infrastructure of urban areas of Sindh.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that the past political conflicts between the two parties brought negative impact on the performance of the local government institutions of Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

However, he said that the pact between the two political parties as well as their joining as coalition partners in the Federal government and MQM (P) representation in Sindh government, the efforts in bringing development in the urban localities with restoration of law and order situation in the province will be sped up through concrete measures.

The HCSTSI President has called upon the leadership of both political parties to pay special attention towards the civic issues of Hyderabad including affairs of HMC and WASA as well as improvement in gas and electricity facilities.

He underlined the need of the formation of a committee with representation of MNAs and MPAs of both the parties, heads of the concerned departments, business community and civil society in order to monitor the performance of lined departments on monthly basis so that the issues being faced by the citizens of Hyderabad could be resolved prior to general elections.

