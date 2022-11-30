UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI President Welcomes SSWMB Formation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

HCSTSI President welcomes SSWMB formation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shekhani has welcomed the formation of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) by the Sindh Government adding that the inclusion of representatives from private sector in SSWMB was a good tradition for the betterment of the people of the province.

Talking with the Executive Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Nisar Ahmed Soomro in a meeting at HCSTSI secretariat on Tuesday evening, he hoped that Sindh government would further promote the public-private partnership in all peoples' welfare projects so that the provincial government as well as both national and international companies could work together for bringing rapid development in the province.

He called upon Sindh government to share business model, structure, financial plan and function of SSWMB with the business community in order to get fruitful suggestions and recommendations for effective performance of SSWMB. The development countries of the world are utilizing the waste in good direction by adopting modern technologies but unfortunately the waste is not being utilized in Pakistan for gaining benefits, he added.

The Executive Director SSWMB Nisar Ahmed Soomro informed that after Karachi, the SSWMB has started its functioning in Hyderabad some 26 days back with the task to remove the heaps of waste from the city within six months.

The SSWMB got 100 acres of land at Jamshoro for dumping the waste, he informed that after passage of two months, the SSWMB workers would be able to lift the solid waste house to house three times in a day.

The SSWMB management is getting cooperation from the citizens and the business community of Latifabad, he informed and added that the management would seek cooperation with the citizens and businessmen of Hyderabad city for launching its operation in the area.

He informed that SSWMB had also extended its full cooperation to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for draining out stagnant rainwater during unprecedented heavy rains which received in Hyderabad some three months back. The SSWMB has been engaged in de-silting of rainstorm drains in Karachi successfully however it experiencing hurdles in Hyderabad due to encroachment at various points of rainstorm drains including the industrial areas. In this regard, he sought cooperation from HCSTSI in ensuring cleanliness in SITE Hyderabad and informed that SSWMB management also remained in contact with the district administration in this regard.

