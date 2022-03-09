UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI, QMC To Organize "March Family Festival" At Rani Bagh From Mar 18

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

HCSTSI, QMC to organize "March Family Festival" at Rani Bagh from Mar 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) in collaboration with Qasimabad Municipal Committee has announced to organize a 10-day "March Family Festival" which will continue from March 18 to 27 at Rani Bagh.

Addressing a press conference here at Chamber's office, HCSTSI president Muhammad Altaf Memon and others said family festival will be organized in collaboration with the Entertainment City Fun Club and variety of events would be held for the entertainment of the people of Hyderabad.

The Family Festival will have the support of district administration, police, Qasimabad Municipal Committee, businessmen and prominent personalities and will not only entertain the citizens but also give the traders an opportunity to showcase their products, Memon said.

He said that special ceremonies would also be organized in this festival on the occasion of March 23 to commemorate the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution.

Explaining the details of the Family Festival, he said that the 10-day festival will feature flower show, Mina Bazaar for women, industrial show for traders, book fair, art and culture show, fashion and bridal show, motor car and bike show, Qawwali", Ghazal" and "Mushaira" shows will be arranged daily basis.

The comedy drama performances by renowned stage artists of the country, musical function with famous singers, Basant Festival, food court by leading food companies, various games and mini-theater for children in the play area have also been organized at the festival, Memon added.

Replying to a question, he said that the entrance fee for the festival would be Rs. 50 per person.

