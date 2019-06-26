UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Requests PM To Earmark Rs.10 Bln For Development Of Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:47 PM

HCSTSI requests PM to earmark Rs.10 bln for development of Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to earmark Rs.10 billion for development projects of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to earmark Rs.10 billion for development projects of Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chamber's president particular pointed out the degenerated infrastructure of the industrial and trade zones.

"The local government and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have failed to keep the city clean," he said, adding that all the main roads were broken and had patches and bumps while the sewerage system of the city was also in a bad shape.

He complained that the Sindh Government as well as the local government did not appear interested to address the infrastructure and beautification requirements of Hyderabad.

"The Federal government should pay attention towards development, infrastructure improvement in the industrial areas and cleanliness in Hyderabad," he urged.

Shaikhani also called for establishing a federal hospital comprising 100 beds and establishing a federal university which had already been planned for Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Water Hyderabad Chamber All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Moldovan Prime Minister, IMF Delegation Discuss Re ..

2 minutes ago

US Condemns Torture on International Day for Victi ..

2 minutes ago

Georgian Parliamentary Committees Vote to Lift Imm ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Construction Companies Discuss Possible Co ..

2 minutes ago

EU Calls on Iran to Continue Complying With Nuclea ..

7 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 94 murder, narcotics cases ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.