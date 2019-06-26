HCSTSI requests PM to earmark Rs.10 bln for development of Hyderabad

(@imziishan)

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to earmark Rs.10 billion for development projects of Hyderabad

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chamber's president particular pointed out the degenerated infrastructure of the industrial and trade zones.

"The local government and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have failed to keep the city clean," he said, adding that all the main roads were broken and had patches and bumps while the sewerage system of the city was also in a bad shape.

He complained that the Sindh Government as well as the local government did not appear interested to address the infrastructure and beautification requirements of Hyderabad.

"The Federal government should pay attention towards development, infrastructure improvement in the industrial areas and cleanliness in Hyderabad," he urged.

Shaikhani also called for establishing a federal hospital comprising 100 beds and establishing a federal university which had already been planned for Hyderabad.