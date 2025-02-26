HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financing schemes

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, under the directives of President, Muhammad Saleem Memon, organized an important awareness seminar in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, under the directives of President, Muhammad Saleem Memon, organized an important awareness seminar in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan.

The seminar focused on the development of SMEs, the availability of financing schemes offered by the State Bank and the benefits of modern banking facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, HCSTSI Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan emphasized the significance of this seminar for the business community.

He stated that the event provided an opportunity for detailed discussions on the challenges faced by the SME sector, the availability of financing schemes, and concerns regarding the lack of cooperation from commercial banks.

He further noted that HCSTSI has always maintained a strong relationship with the State Bank of Pakistan, and today’s session has further strengthened this bond.

The chamber believes that it is a shared responsibility to align the business community with modern banking systems, facilitate financial support and prepare them to meet the demands of the international market.

Deputy Director of the State Bank, Adil Zahoor, highlighted that in addition to SME financing, the State Bank has introduced loan facilities for the IT sector and freelancers, aiming to provide financial support to young entrepreneurs and digital professionals.

He also mentioned special financing schemes designed for women entrepreneurs, enabling them to expand their businesses and contribute more actively to the economy.

Assistant Director of the State Bank, Sabghatullah Noonari, delivered a detailed presentation on SME development, financing schemes, and modern banking facilities.

He emphasized that the State Bank is committed to promoting SME financing and is actively launching new initiatives and training sessions to support new businesses.

These schemes not only provide easy installment-based loans but also equip entrepreneurs with the necessary skills to run their businesses efficiently.

Addressing a concern raised by HCSTSI, he assured that strict action would be taken against any bank branch failing to facilitate SME financing, and business owners were encouraged to report such issues directly to the State Bank.

Vice President HCSTSI, Shan Sehgal reiterated that SME financing is crucial for the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.

He urged the State Bank to strictly instruct commercial banks to ensure that their branch managers are well-informed about SME financing schemes and provide all necessary assistance to business owners seeking financial support.

He further stated that the collaboration between HCSTSI and the State Bank of Pakistan will continue in the future, with plans to organize more awareness sessions and financial workshops.

These initiatives will help the business community gain access to modern banking facilities and benefit from financial assistance schemes.

The seminar was attended by executive committee members, including Muhammad Shahid Qaimkhani, Dr. Kishan Chand and senior members Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, Aamir Shahab, Hashir Altaf, and other General Body members.

