HCSTSI Seeks Comprehensive Economic Policy With Incentives For Trade, Industrial Promotion

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:32 PM

HCSTSI seeks comprehensive economic policy with incentives for trade, industrial promotion

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce a comprehensive economic policy with incentives for rapid promotion of trade and industrial sectors of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce a comprehensive economic policy with incentives for rapid promotion of trade and industrial sectors of the country.

The reduction in power and gas tariff, flexibility in taxes and maximum incentives to industries will not only promote the trade and industrial sector but it also help in overcoming the growing issues of unemployment, he said and added that promotion of trade and industrial sectors would also help improvement in socioeconomic condition of the common people of the country.

He said that the issue of unemployment could only be resolved by the private sector as the government was unable to provide government jobs to all unemployed persons, he said and added that development of agriculture sector was also essential so that the country could be self sufficient in agriculture produces.

The promotion of agriculture sector will also help the industrial sector to provide raw materials which at present being imported from other countries by spending huge foreign reserves, he added.

He said that the economic team of the prime minister should realize all facts and form a comprehensive plan for rapid development of these sectors with provision of maximum incentives and relief so that the country could be moved towards right track of progress and prosperity.

