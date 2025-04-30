HCSTSI seeks formation of coordination committee to resolve issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) convened an urgent meeting with the trade bodies of Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kotri Association of Trade and Industry, Nooriabad Executive Club, SITE Hyderabad and the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) to discuss the worsening law and order situation and the challenges currently faced by the business community in Sindh.

Addressing the meeting HCSTSI President, Muhammad Saleem Memon, stated that the business community is not only the backbone of Sindh’s economy but plays a vital role in Pakistan’s overall economic structure. Despite this, doing business in Sindh has become increasingly difficult for traders and industrialists.

He deplored over the severe adverse impact of electricity and gas load-shedding, which has slashed industrial production by 50%, leaving industries unable to meet their production targets or pay staff salaries.

He urged the Government of Sindh to establish a coordination committee similar to the one in Karachi comprising representatives from local trade bodies and Sindh’s bureaucracy.

This committee should maintain direct communication with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to ensure rapid resolution of business community issues.

Mian Tauqeer Tariq, President of the Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed the urgent need for unity among all trade organizations across Sindh.

He said that a united front would make it easier to advocate for traders' rights and would compel the bureaucracy to take their concerns seriously.

He also criticized the lack of support from authorities, stating that despite being among the highest taxpayers and economic contributors, traders are forced to personally fund infrastructure projects like street lighting, road repairs and CCTV installations.

Khalil Baloch, Chairman of the Kotri Association of Trade and Industry, echoed the sentiment for unity, encouraging all trade leaders to set aside differences for the collective good.

He praised the initiative of the Hyderabad Chamber for hosting this joint session and proposed the formation of a monthly coordination committee consisting of representatives from all trade bodies.

This committee would collaboratively develop strategies and hold regular dialogues with the bureaucracy to push for solutions.

Amir Shahab, former Chairman of SITE Hyderabad, stated that if businesses are to survive in Sindh, the trader community must present a united stance.

He lamented the poor treatment by utility and municipal bodies like HESCO, SSGC, HDA, and WASA, despite the fact that traders are their top-paying customers.

He criticized the contradiction wherein these same institutions are given grand welcomes by the business community but fail to reciprocate in services or respect.

Kashif Shaikh of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), Kashif Sheikh offered insightful suggestions, saying that decades of institutional decay have left systems broken, and fixing them might take up to 25 years.

However, with Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), many of these challenges can be addressed efficiently.

The meeting was attended among others by Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Vice President Shan Sehgal, former Presidents Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Akram Ansari, members of the Executive Committee and a large number of respected traders from various sectors.

APP/nsm