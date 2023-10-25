HCSTSI stands with traders for resolving their problems: Farooq Shaikhani

(@FahadShabbir)

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has said that HCSTSI had always supported traders for resolving their problems and would continue its efforts to raise their voice to high ups

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has said that HCSTSI had always supported traders for resolving their problems and would continue its efforts to raise their voice to high ups.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Dry Fruit Traders during their visit to Chamber Secretariat here on Wednesday.

He said that Customs, Intelligence and Police irks dry fruit traders by stopping their goods however Chamber by negotiating custom authorities has cleared their shipment.

On this occasion former president and convener custom sub-committee Daulat Raam Lohana said that according to custom rules and regulations a trader without Goods declaration (GD) was allowed to bring goods at worth of Rs.

200,000 but HCCCI after negotiating with high ups extended such limit up to 500,000 but custom official do not clear shipment of traders, due to which traders always face difficulty .

Dry fruit delegation said that purpose of visiting Hyderabad was to express gratitude to HCSTSI office bearers because this Chamber always stood in any difficulty and extend cooperation for resolving related issues. He lauded efforts of Daulat Raam Lohana and Sikandar Ali Rajppot said that both representatives had taken laudable efforts for the solution of trader’s problems. Vice president Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farooq Naami, former president Muhammad Akram Ansari, Member Executive Committee Siknadar Ali Raajpoot and representatives of Dry Fruit traders were also present on the occasion.