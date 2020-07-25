HCSTSI suggests action against middlemen to control price hike on essential goods

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has suggested the government to take action against middlemen instead of retailers in order to control price hike on essential goods.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that the administration has been engaged in conducting raids and imposing fine upon shopkeepers, retailers and wholesalers in order to control the price hike but it neglected the middlemen who are key persons in hoarding, profiting and making essential goods beyond the reach of consumers.

The task of controlling price hike on essential goods could not be achieved till elimination of the role of middlemen, he said and appealed to the Prime Minister, Sindh Chief Minister and provincial ministers for food and agriculture to realize this fact and initiate action against middlemen.

He also demanded the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to form a comprehensive strategy for bringing essential commodities directly from farms to markets so that the consumers could take sigh of relief.