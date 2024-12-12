Open Menu

HCSTSI Terms "Handicrafts And Industrial Trade Show "as A Significant Milestone

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM

President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has termed the meeting to discuss preparations and strategies for the upcoming "Handicrafts and Industrial Trade Show 2025," organized in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Hyderabad, as a significant milestone

Speaking at the Chamber Secretariat during a visit by TDAP Hyderabad In-charge, Mr Salahuddin Abbasi, President Saleem Memon emphasized that this joint initiative between the Chamber & TDAP will not only promote exports in Hyderabad’s industrial, agricultural, and handicraft sectors but will also create new opportunities for the local business community.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the event, including planning the exhibition, engaging key stakeholders, and ensuring representation of women entrepreneurs across diverse sectors.

Chamber President Saleem Memon expressed concerns over the current location of the Hyderabad Expo Center and the existing TDAP sub-regional office. He highlighted that the Expo Center’s remote and inaccessible location poses challenges for the business community.

During Karachi TEXPO 2024, this issue was raised with TDAP CEO Zubair Motiwala, and a formal letter was sent through the Chamber's platform.

A proposal was put forward to relocate the Expo Center to more central and accessible areas such as Auto Bahn or Latifabad. This relocation would facilitate the business community and foster commercial activities.

President Saleem Memon acknowledged the efforts of Salahuddin Abbasi and his team at TDAP for their commitment to this significant initiative. He expressed optimism that similar programs in the future would contribute positively to Hyderabad’s growth and development.

On this occasion, Salahuddin Abbasi appreciated the efforts of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry in representing traders effectively. He reiterated TDAP Hyderabad's commitment to organizing the "Handicrafts and Industrial Trade Show 2025" in collaboration with the Chamber, highlighting its potential to provide small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with opportunities to expand their businesses.

The collaboration between TDAP and the Chamber promises to set the stage for a successful event, fostering economic growth and empowering the local business community.

APP/mwq

