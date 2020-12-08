HCSTSI terms Siraj Qasim Taili death great loss to business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry have termed the death of Siraj Qasim Taili a great loss to the business community of the country adding that his efforts for resolving issues of traders and industrialists will be remembered for long.

In a joint condolence message to bereaved family members, the President HCSTSI Saleemuddin Qureshi and other office bearers and members executive committee have expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Siraj Qasim Taili, the former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and said that deceased was an institution for the business community of the country as he rendered great services for community members.

They prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.