UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Terms Siraj Qasim Taili Death Great Loss To Business Community

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

HCSTSI terms Siraj Qasim Taili death great loss to business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry have termed the death of Siraj Qasim Taili a great loss to the business community of the country adding that his efforts for resolving issues of traders and industrialists will be remembered for long.

In a joint condolence message to bereaved family members, the President HCSTSI Saleemuddin Qureshi and other office bearers and members executive committee have expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Siraj Qasim Taili, the former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and said that deceased was an institution for the business community of the country as he rendered great services for community members.

They prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Karachi Business Hyderabad Chamber May Commerce Family Industry Sad

Recent Stories

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

5 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

15 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

17 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

32 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

47 minutes ago

Rain forecast for tomorrow

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.