HCSTSI to organize Hyderabad Family Festival at Rani Baagh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry would organize 10 days long Hyderabad Family Festival from March 18, 2002 at Rani Baagh aimed to provide recreational facilities to the citizens of Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

In this connection, the President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon held a meeting with the Administrator Municipal Committee Qasimabad Hatim Ali Mallah and discussed at length the arrangements including cleanliness, uninterrupted power supply, security and traffic control in order to make the family festival a historical event.

He informed that food court, kids play station, circus, haunted house, meena bazaar and musical concerts would be the parts of the festival.

The Administrator Municipal Committee Qasimabad appreciated the spirit of HCSTSI and assured to extend all out support to make the event successful.