HCSTSI To Organize Trade Exhibition In March

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry is organizing a two-day trade exhibition from March 6-8 here at Expo Centre.

In this connection, the HCSTSI President Muhammad Altaf Memon along with Deputy Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Hyderabad Ashiq Hussain Khoso visited the Expo Centre to review the arrangement and allocation of stalls.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Hyderabad is famous of its bangle industry which is the backbone of the economy of the city.

He said besides display of bangles products, the stalls of handicrafts will also be arranged in the coming trade exhibition so that the traders who related with this business could introduce their products both at national and provincial levels.

Being the only representative of the business community of Hyderabad, he said that HCSTSI has been engaged to explore opportunities of introducing the traders products at national and international level in order to further improve the socio economic condition of the traders.

The Deputy Director TDAP Hyderabad Ashiq Hussain Khoso underlined the need of launching massive awareness campaign of the upcoming trade exhibition so that maximum number of traders could take advantage of displaying their products.

Among others, HCSTSI Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Muhammad Arif Memon, Choudhry Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Naim Shaikh, Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Shaikh Ahmed Hussain, Sohail Ahmed Qureshi and Shaikh Ghulam Rasool were also present on the occasion.

