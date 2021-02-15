UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI To Signs Mou With International Business Company To Promote Local Products Abroad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

HCSTSI to signs Mou with international business company to promote local products abroad

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry would soon sign an Memorandum of Understanding with WANZ Global Business (pvt) limited aimed to promote the products and manufacturing of Hyderabad in international markets

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ):The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry would soon sign an Memorandum of Understanding with WANZ Global Business (pvt) limited aimed to promote the products and manufacturing of Hyderabad in international markets.

This was informed by Daulat Ram Lohana Convener HCSTSI International Affairs Sub-Committee in a meeting which presided over by Senior Vice President Muhammad Altaf Memon here on Monday.

He said the decision of signing the MoU with an international business company is being made as a part of HCSTSI commitment of exploring new markets abroad where the traders and industrialists of Hyderabad would be able to display their products and manufacturing.

He said traders and industrialists of Hyderabad have potential to produce quality products and manufacturing however they have no proper forum to introduce them in international market.

The promotion of local products in international markets with support of WANZ Global Business (pvt) Limited would not only provide financial benefits to Hyderabad based traders and industrialists but it would also help government in enhancing the foreign reserves, he added.

He informed that the HCSTSI has started preparing a documentary under title "Made in Hyderabad" with objective to introduce Hyderabad made products both at national and international level.

The HCSTSI Senior Vice President Muhammad Altaf Memon highly appreciated the efforts of the international affairs sub-committee and said that signing of MoU with WANZ Global Business (pvt) Limited would definitely bring a good news for Hyderabad based traders and industrialists.

Besides representatives of WANZ Global Business (pvt) Limited including Chief Executive Officer Zainul Aabdeen, Director Operations and International Affairs Syed Amanullah Hussaini and Director Finance and Media Waseem Ahmed, the meeting was also attended by HCSTSI Coordinator Muhammad Akram Ansari, Muhammad Farhan Iqbal, Muhammad Al Nasir, Muhammad Younus Malik, Muhammad Asad Khatri and Muhammad Sohail Memon.

