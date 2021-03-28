UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Urges Federal, Sindh Govt To Take Steps For Preventing Citizens From COVID-19 In Third Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

HCSTSI urges federal, Sindh govt to take steps for preventing citizens from COVID-19 in third wave

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has urged the Federal and Sindh governments to take steps to prevent the citizens from falling sick with COVID-19 amid the third wave of the virus.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chamber's President Saleemuddin Qureshi said although the higher number of coronavirus cases were being reported from Punjab, there was no reason for the other provinces to remain complacent.

He said the Sindh Government should follow the guidelines of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC).

Qureshi also advised the business community to take the virus seriously and to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

"The traders should wear the mask and should also tell their customers to wear mask and maintain social distancing," he said.

The HCSTSTI's President urged the Sindh government to conduct COVID-19 test of all the people entering the province from within and outside the country.

