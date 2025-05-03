Open Menu

HCSTSI Urges HESCO To End Power Outages In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM

HCSTSI urges HESCO to end power outages in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), President Muhammad Saleem Memon, has urged HESCO Chief to take corrective measures for the betterment of commercial and industrial sectors of Hyderabad.

He stated that the chamber has repeatedly requested HESCO Chief to put an end to the ongoing unannounced power outages in the SITE industrial area, but no serious action has been taken to date.

HCSTSI President highlighted that both scheduled and unscheduled power outages are occurring during peak business hours in SITE and other parts of the city.

Moreover, due to persistent power outages, civic institutions such as Hyderabad Development Authority, WASA and other government departments are unable to perform routine operations, paralyzing normal urban life.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

3 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

3 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

3 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

10 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

19 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

19 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

19 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan