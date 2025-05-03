HCSTSI Urges HESCO To End Power Outages In Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), President Muhammad Saleem Memon, has urged HESCO Chief to take corrective measures for the betterment of commercial and industrial sectors of Hyderabad.
He stated that the chamber has repeatedly requested HESCO Chief to put an end to the ongoing unannounced power outages in the SITE industrial area, but no serious action has been taken to date.
HCSTSI President highlighted that both scheduled and unscheduled power outages are occurring during peak business hours in SITE and other parts of the city.
Moreover, due to persistent power outages, civic institutions such as Hyderabad Development Authority, WASA and other government departments are unable to perform routine operations, paralyzing normal urban life.
