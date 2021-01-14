UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Vice President Expresses Concern Over Traffic Jam On M-9 At Hyderabad Toll Plaza

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

HCSTSI Vice President expresses concern over traffic jam on M-9 at Hyderabad toll plaza

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Ahmed Idrees Chohan Thursday expressed his grave concern over frequent traffic jam at Hyderabad toll plaza of M-9 and demanded the authorities concerned to provide relief to commuters at the earliest.

In a statement, he said that wastage of time due to traffic jam at the toll plaza for tax collection has become a routine matter which causing great inconvenience to commuters particularly the traders and industrialists.

He appealed to the Federal government and National Highways Authority Chairman Captain (Retd) Sikandar Qayoum to take notice of such inconvenience and sufferings of the commuters.

More Stories From Pakistan

