HCSTSI welcomes federal government decision regarding withdrawal Hyderabad Dry Port closure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has welcomed the decision of the Federal government of withdrawing the decision of closing Hyderabad Dry Port adding that such announcement brought sigh of relief for business community.

Talking to a delegation of traders and industrialists here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Monday, he said that the business community of Sindh except Karachi was engaged in import and exports of commodities through Hyderabad Dry Port and decision of its closure created disturbances among them.

The recent reduction in import and export operation from Hyderabad Dry Port was because of less production due to high prices of imported raw material as a result of devaluation of rupee, however after positive achievements after negotiations of business community with the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the situation was being improved gradually and the industrialists have restarted manufacturing and productions in their industrial units.

The President HCSTSI on behalf of the business community of Hyderabad thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi for taking business friendly decision and allowing Hyderabad Dry Port to continue its operation.