UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Welcomes Federal Government Decision Regarding Withdrawal Hyderabad Dry Port Closure

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:14 PM

HCSTSI welcomes federal government decision regarding withdrawal Hyderabad Dry Port closure

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has welcomed the decision of the federal government of withdrawing the decision of closing Hyderabad Dry Port adding that such announcement brought sigh of relief for business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has welcomed the decision of the Federal government of withdrawing the decision of closing Hyderabad Dry Port adding that such announcement brought sigh of relief for business community.

Talking to a delegation of traders and industrialists here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Monday, he said that the business community of Sindh except Karachi was engaged in import and exports of commodities through Hyderabad Dry Port and decision of its closure created disturbances among them.

The recent reduction in import and export operation from Hyderabad Dry Port was because of less production due to high prices of imported raw material as a result of devaluation of rupee, however after positive achievements after negotiations of business community with the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the situation was being improved gradually and the industrialists have restarted manufacturing and productions in their industrial units.

The President HCSTSI on behalf of the business community of Hyderabad thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi for taking business friendly decision and allowing Hyderabad Dry Port to continue its operation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Import Business Hyderabad Chamber FBR From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Proper economic direction demanded for national de ..

5 minutes ago

‘UAE’s 5-year tourist visa to add stability to ..

21 minutes ago

SARS-like virus spreads in China, reaches another ..

2 minutes ago

Pre-cautionary measures can save from dangers to h ..

2 minutes ago

VIS Credit Rating Co. reaffirms FSR of ABL-IIF

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.