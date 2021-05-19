UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Welcomes Government Decision Regarding Markets, Inter-city Transport Reopening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:39 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has welcomed the decision of the Federal and provincial government for re-opening of all markets up to 8: p.m. and re-starting of inter-city transport with compliance of standard operating procedures.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he advised the traders and industrialists to follow the SOPs by ensuring use of masks, sanitizers and social distancing while dealing their business activities.

He said that COVID-19 has badly affected the socio economic condition of the business community particularly those who are related with hotel industry as well as marriage halls and lawns.

He appealed to the federal and provincial governments to consider the difficulties of the hotels and restaurants owners as well as operators of marriage halls and lawns and allow them to re-open their business with compliance of SOPs so that thousands of people connected with these businesses could take sigh of relief.

