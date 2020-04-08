HCSTSI welcomes new deputy commissioner appointment in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has welcomed appointment of Fuad Ghaffar Soomro as the new deputy commissioner of Hyderabad district.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he termed the appointment of Fuad Ghaffar Soomro a good sign for business community of Hyderabad and hoped that under his tenure, the administrative as well as law and order issues of Hyderabad will be resolved in successful manner.

He said Fuad Ghaffar Soomro is the son of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro who recently retired from the post of Member Election Commissioner of Pakistan and also served as Commissioner Hyderabad Division in the past. He hoped that being his son, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro will also strive hard for bringing rapid development in Hyderabad district.