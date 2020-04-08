UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Welcomes New Deputy Commissioner Appointment In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:28 PM

HCSTSI welcomes new deputy commissioner appointment in Hyderabad

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has welcomed appointment of Fuad Ghaffar Soomro as the new deputy commissioner of Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has welcomed appointment of Fuad Ghaffar Soomro as the new deputy commissioner of Hyderabad district.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he termed the appointment of Fuad Ghaffar Soomro a good sign for business community of Hyderabad and hoped that under his tenure, the administrative as well as law and order issues of Hyderabad will be resolved in successful manner.

He said Fuad Ghaffar Soomro is the son of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro who recently retired from the post of Member Election Commissioner of Pakistan and also served as Commissioner Hyderabad Division in the past. He hoped that being his son, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro will also strive hard for bringing rapid development in Hyderabad district.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Business Law And Order Hyderabad Chamber Post From Industry

Recent Stories

Police arrested two drug peddlers

16 minutes ago

Saqlain Mushtaq asks PCB to avail Younis Khan's ex ..

22 minutes ago

EU Research Council Chief Resigns Over Bloc's Resp ..

23 minutes ago

Bridge Collapses in Massa and Carrara Province of ..

23 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Calls on IMF to Provide Nation With ..

22 minutes ago

PPP MPA Syed Furrukh Shah reviews progress on rati ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.