HCSTSI's Vice President Expresses Concern Over Old Vegetable/fruit Market Deteriorating Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

HCSTSI's vice president expresses concern over old vegetable/fruit market deteriorating condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The senior vice president of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Altaf Memon Monday expressed his concerned over deteriorating condition of old fruit and vegetable market and demanded the Commissioner to take immediate notice over it.

In a statement issued here, he said that all roads around the old vegetable and fruit market of Hali Road received damages causing hardship to traders to continue their business.

The vegetable and fruit traders are unable to carry out their business activities in new vegetable and fruit market Hala Naka because of non completion of development work, he said.

He demanded the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and Chairman Market Committee to initiate schemes of repair of damaged roads in order restore the connection of old market from farms so that traders could continue their business activities till completion of development schemes of new vegetable and fruit market Hala Naka.

More Stories From Pakistan

