HD-NMD displays banners on HIV/AIDs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Health Directorate Newly Merged Districts (HD-NMD) displayed a banner at Warsak Road besides suitable places across tribal districts to commemorate Word Aids Day 2020 with theme "National Solidarity, Shared Responsibility.

" In a statement issued by Director General HD-NMD Dr Niaz Mohammad Wednesday, the objective of installing banners was to create awareness among masses about preventions of the reasons that could cause HIV/AIDs in human body.

HIV/AIDs could be controlled by avoiding use of already used disposable or dispensable syringes and injecting drugs.