HDA appeals citizens to clear bills for better performance

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has appealed to the citizens to pay their water and sewerage bills so that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) can improve its water supply and drainage systems

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has appealed to the citizens to pay their water and sewerage bills so that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) can improve its water supply and drainage systems.

The HDA's Director General Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani here on Saturday said that only 30 percent consumers paid the bills which had left the WASA in a perpetual financial crisis.

The DG said the HDA, which is the parent organization of WASA, had launched an awareness and recovery campaign, said a statement issued here.

The camps have been set up in different parts of the city where the officials were receiving complaints of the citizens about water supply and drainage, he said.

The officials were also sensitizing the citizens about the importance of clearing their bills and the consequences in the form of non-payment, he informed.

The consumers could also get installments of their bills at the camps, he added.

The official pointed out that thousands of WASA staff members had been performing their duties without receiving salaries for several months because the agency was continuously coping with a financial crisis due to low recovery of the bills.

The DG said WASA had also started desilting of drains and repair and maintenance works at the pumping stations before monsoon season.