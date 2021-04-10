UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HDA Appeals Citizens To Clear Bills For Better Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:29 PM

HDA appeals citizens to clear bills for better performance

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has appealed to the citizens to pay their water and sewerage bills so that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) can improve its water supply and drainage systems

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has appealed to the citizens to pay their water and sewerage bills so that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) can improve its water supply and drainage systems.

The HDA's Director General Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani here on Saturday said that only 30 percent consumers paid the bills which had left the WASA in a perpetual financial crisis.

The DG said the HDA, which is the parent organization of WASA, had launched an awareness and recovery campaign, said a statement issued here.

The camps have been set up in different parts of the city where the officials were receiving complaints of the citizens about water supply and drainage, he said.

The officials were also sensitizing the citizens about the importance of clearing their bills and the consequences in the form of non-payment, he informed.

The consumers could also get installments of their bills at the camps, he added.

The official pointed out that thousands of WASA staff members had been performing their duties without receiving salaries for several months because the agency was continuously coping with a financial crisis due to low recovery of the bills.

The DG said WASA had also started desilting of drains and repair and maintenance works at the pumping stations before monsoon season.

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad

Recent Stories

106 shops sealed, shopkeepers arrested over Corona ..

2 minutes ago

All steps taken to make NA-75 by-election fair, fr ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition's hopes dash to ground amid lack of pol ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab starts single dose vaccination for 70-plus ..

2 minutes ago

Multi-city roll out of 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister orders for provision of sugar at fi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.