HDA Asks Builders To Fulfill Revenue Dept's Documentary Requirements

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

HDA asks builders to fulfill Revenue Dept's documentary requirements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has directed the builders and developers to submit Settlement Surgery and Field Books, Survey Reports, Ghat Wadh Form and Form II.

The spokesman of HDA Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Sunday that the builders and developers had been given 7 days to submit those documents.

According to him, the directives had been issued in the light of circulars dated March 3, 2016, and June 13, 2022, of Settlement Survey and Land Record Sindh and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad's office order of November 1.

He said the builders and developers would also have to submit a Demarcation Plan and applications for extension of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) if their NOCs had expired.

The spokesman warned that the HDA and its Planning and Development Control wing would take action against those who did not comply.

