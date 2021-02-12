HDA cancels NOC of WAPDA employees' cooperative housing scheme

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) on Friday cancelled the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to WAPDA Workers and Officers Cooperative Housing Society, Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) on Friday cancelled the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to WAPDA Workers and Officers Cooperative Housing Society, Latifabad.

The HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed that the authority had issued the NOC for the project in 2016.

However, he added, the sponsors of the society failed to comply with the bylaws. He recalled that the NOC was earlier suspended as well and the HDA several times wrote to the sponsors pointing out their violations.

Yousuf said due to persistent violations the HDA eventually decided to cancel the NOC of the society. The housing society is located in Latifabad on survey numbers 65 and 67 and it is spread on 5.11 acres.