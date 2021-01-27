UrduPoint.com
HDA Cancels NOCs Of 4 Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The management of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has canceled of no objection certificates (NOC) of four housing schemes on charges of violation of HDA Planning and Control Department's Rules and set procedure of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

While canceling the NOCs of Green Valley Housing Scheme, Gulshan-e-Subhan Housing Scheme, Baag-e-Jannat Housing Scheme and Jannat City Housing Scheme of Latifabad Taluka, the HDA management has advised the people not to make investment in these housing schemes.

Prior making investment in any housing scheme, the people should confirm the legal status of these schemes from HDA Planning and Control Department situated at Civic Centre Hyderabad on Telephone No: 022-9200405, the HDA management advised.

