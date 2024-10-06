Open Menu

HDA Cautions Public Against Investing In Unauthorized Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has advised the people against making investments in some 88 housing schemes in the city which have failed to secure the due No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and approvals from the HDA.

An official informed here on Sunday that 57 schemes in Hyderabad taluka, 13 each in City and Latifabad talukas and 5 in Qasimabad taluka were booking plots and homes without obtaining the approvals.

The official said such schemes had also set up booking offices where the innocent people were being swindled of their savings and investments.

He added that the HDA advised the public to approach the authority to check the status of a housing project before booking plots or units in the schemes.

The unauthorized schemes in Hyderabad taluka include Indus City, Hussain City, Three Star, Hasnain Village, Faizabad, Kiran Society, Soomro Village, Sughra Town, Sajjad Village, Gulshan-e-Shadman, Hassan Green, Nazimabad, Noor Garden, Rehaj City, Mehran Garden and others.

Likewise, Haroon Housing, Riaz Shah Valley, Ahmed Housing, New Shah Bukhari Town, Gulistan-e-Faiz, Meezan City, Muhammadi Town, Zeyan Green Villas, Ume Haram Residency, Mehdi Village, Mehran Residency, Al Haram Garden and Gulshan-e-Fatima schemes in City taluka are unapproved.

Similar schemes in Latifabad taluka include Kehkashan, Shah Najaf, Gulshan-e-Nehal, Gulshan-e-Kohsar, Sakhi Abdullah City, Al Eman Town, Silver City, Abideen City, Gulshan-e-Qadir and 3 others.

Aqsa Town, Noor Blessing, Bilal Housing, Pak Madina and Naimat City schemes in Qasimabad taluka are also selling properties without obtaining the due NOCs.

