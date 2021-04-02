HDA Chief assures employees Union delegation of resolving issues

The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani has said the authority had paid one month's salary to the staff of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani has said the authority had paid one month's salary to the staff of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

Talking to a delegation of the HDA Employees Union at his office here Friday, the DG said he was negotiating with the Sindh government for payment of the unpaid salaries to the workers of HDA and WASA.

He assured the delegation that soon they would witness the results of his endevours in pursuing their case with the Sindh government.

The DG observed that in order to permanently resolve the matter of default in payment of the salaries the WASA would have to increase its recoveries.

The delegation led by Behram Khan Chang and Abdul Qayum Bhatti apprised the DG that the staff had not been paid salaries and pensions for 8 months.