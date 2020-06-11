UrduPoint.com
HDA Chief For Providing Safety Gear To All Sanitary Workers

Thu 11th June 2020

HDA chief for providing safety gear to all sanitary workers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani has directed the Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to provide safety gear to all the sanitary workers.

HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Thursday that the DG directed the WASA at a meeting to ensure that no sanitary worker carried out the task of cleaning the manhole without wearing the safety gear.

The spokesman said Qaimkhani pressed on the issue emphasizing that the incident in which 2 workers died while cleaning a manhole in Hyderabad last week should not be allowed to happen again.

"The human negligence and carelessness are evident in the incident of the 2 deaths," he observed and expressed dismay that despite repeated directions to MD WASA and the agency's chief engineers the sanitary workers had not been provided the gear.

"The negligence is condemnable," he said and warned that such conduct would not be tolerated in the future.

He asked the MD WASA Muzaffar Hussain Memon to also ensure that the WASA's contractors also provided the safety gear to the privately hired sanitary workers.

