HDA Decides To Launch Grand Operation Against Unauthorized Housing Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 11:39 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has decided to launch a grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes.
In this regard, a task force has been formed, while the housing schemes have been issued final notices for payment within 7 days, with a warning of legal action otherwise.
According to HDA's media cell, as per the agreement of NOC, pending payments worth millions of rupees are obligatory in terms of development charges and EDC.
The external developmental expenditures, EDC and other dues worth millions of rupees are obligatory on the dozens of such housing schemes in Latifabad, Qasimabad, city and rural areas of the district.
The HAD has contacted the builders/sponsors of these schemes several times but no seriousness has been shown from their side.
According to the statement, while issuing final notice to the said defaulting housing schemes, they were asked to ensure payment within 7 days and in case of non-payment, legal action will be taken against them, under which not only NOC will be canceled but also FIR can be registered.
