HDA Decides To Take Action Against 6 Unauthorized Housing Schemes

Published November 13, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has decided to take legal action against six illegal housing schemes in district Hyderabad, besides the public has been advised to consult with the HDA before investing in any scheme, including these housing schemes.

According to the announcement issued by the HAD here on Monday, the subsidiary Planning and Development Control department has explained with reference to the housing schemes located in different talukas of Hyderabad that the said schemes have not yet received approval from the HDA.

The statement further indicates that the mentioned schemes have not obtained approval from the HDA so far and the ongoing promotion of these schemes and the booking of plots were in violation of regulations.

Those illegal housing schemes include Mehran residency and Al-Rahman garden of Taluka City, three schemes of taluka rural including Hamza housing scheme, Allah Wala Town housing scheme and Huzaifa housing scheme and Pak Madina housing scheme of taluka Qasimabad.

It has been stated in the announcement that the authority was actively pursuing legal action against unauthorized housing schemes. In this context, the public was also advised to seek information about the legal status of any scheme, including these, before investing. They can visit the HDA office or contact at phone number 9240040 for legal consultation.

