HDA declares 8 housing schemes as illegal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has declared 8 housing schemes as illegal and has advised the citizens to avoid booking plots or residential units in those schemes.

The Authority's spokesman informed here on Monday that the HDA had planned to take legal action against all those projects.

The projects include Woodland, Noor Garden, Sania City, Iqra Extension, Najma City and Rabia City housing schemes in Hyderabad Rural taluka and Lake Green and Gulshan-e-Eshal schemes in City taluka.

The HDA advised the citizens to contact the Planning and Development Control wing of the authority to verify about the approved and illegal housing projects.