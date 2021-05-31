UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HDA Declares 8 Housing Schemes As Illegal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:38 PM

HDA declares 8 housing schemes as illegal

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has declared 8 housing schemes as illegal and has advised the citizens to avoid booking plots or residential units in those schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has declared 8 housing schemes as illegal and has advised the citizens to avoid booking plots or residential units in those schemes.

The Authority's spokesman informed here on Monday that the HDA had planned to take legal action against all those projects.

The projects include Woodland, Noor Garden, Sania City, Iqra Extension, Najma City and Rabia City housing schemes in Hyderabad Rural taluka and Lake Green and Gulshan-e-Eshal schemes in City taluka.

The HDA advised the citizens to contact the Planning and Development Control wing of the authority to verify about the approved and illegal housing projects.

Related Topics

Hyderabad All Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

10 minutes ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

10 minutes ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

10 minutes ago

PTI believes in freedom of press: Zartaj

2 minutes ago

Merkel on US, Danish Spying Campaign Reports: Our ..

2 minutes ago

Public-private partnership to be encouraged for pr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.