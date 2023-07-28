Open Menu

HDA Denies Conversion Of Residential Plots Into Commercial To Allow Construction Of Buildings

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has denied the accusation being hurled through social media that the authority had unlawfully converted residential plots into commercial and allowed the construction of commercial buildings on those plots

In a statement issued here on Friday, the HDA's spokesman said the social media campaign targeting the authority was uncalled for.

He pointed out 2 projects located in Latifabad unit numbers 7 and 11, including National Living Icon and a marriage hall, for which the HDA was being criticized.

He clarified that the authority did not convert from residential to commercial any of those 2 projects.

According to him, the authority only approved the building plan of the two projects.

On behalf of the authority, he warned the elements spreading propaganda against the HDA to desist from their activities.

