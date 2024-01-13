HDA Denies Sell-off Of 5 Pricy Commercial Plots
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 08:01 PM
The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has clarified that reports being circulated in the media alleging that the authority suffered billions of rupees loss by unlawfully allotting 5 commercial plots are not true
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has clarified that reports being circulated in the media alleging that the authority suffered billions of rupees loss by unlawfully allotting 5 commercial plots are not true.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, the HDA’s spokesman Nadeem Yousuf denied that any such allocation had been made in the Kohsar housing scheme in Latifabad.
He maintained that some unverified stories in that regard were being shared on social media and published in a section of the press in recent days.
He said such allegations were misleading the public besides sullying the reputation of the HDA’s officers.
Yousuf pointed out that it was alleged that the commercial plot number A-48, A-50, A-51, A-67 and A-68 had been allocated to some individual in violation of the rules.
He claimed that the said 5 plots were still the property of the authority and that those plots had not been allocated to anyone.
According to him, the HDA would sell those plots as per the rules whenever a decision was taken in that regard.
The spokesman said if any individual claimed to possess documents of ownership of those 5 plots such documents should be considered bogus.
APP/zmb/
