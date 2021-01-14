HDA employees decry delay in payment of salaries, pension

All HDA Officers and Officials Welfare Association has decried inordinate delay in payment of salaries and pensions to Hyderabad Development Authority's (HDA) workforce for several months

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :All HDA Officers and Officials Welfare Association has decried inordinate delay in payment of salaries and pensions to Hyderabad Development Authority's (HDA) workforce for several months.

The association's General Secretary Shahnawaz Qurseshi while talking to the media here Thursday said time and again they had communicated the problem of HDA's bad financial health to the provincial government but no practical step had been taken so far.

"The workers of HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) work day and night to keep the water supply and drainage running. They also play their part in the city's development and beautification.

But they were not being paid for their labour," he lamented. Although he welcomed the Sindh Local Government Department's grant of Rs 140 million for the payment of salaries and pensions of 2 months, Qureshi said still salaries and pensions for another 7 months were pending.