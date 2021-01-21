HDA employees decry delay in payment of salaries, pensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Association of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has decried the delay in payment of salaries and pensions to workforce for several months

Shahnawaz Qurseshi, the association's General Secretary, while talking to the media here Thursday said time and again they had communicated the problem of HDA's bad financial health to the provincial government but no practical steps had been taken so far.

"The workers of HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) work day and night to keep the water supply and drainage running.

They also play their part in the city's development and beautification.

But they aren't being paid for their labour," he lamented. Although he welcomed the Sindh Local Government Department's grant of Rs 140 million for the payment of salaries and pensions of 2 months, Qureshi said, still salaries and pensions for another 7 months remain unpaid.

He said the workers of HDA and WASA were working hard to maintain the water supply and drainage network in the city of around 3 million people and that the Sindh government should not ignore their vital services.