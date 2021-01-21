UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HDA Employees Decry Delay In Payment Of Salaries, Pensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:32 PM

HDA employees decry delay in payment of salaries, pensions

The Association of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has decried the delay in payment of salaries and pensions to workforce for several months

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Association of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has decried the delay in payment of salaries and pensions to workforce for several months.

Shahnawaz Qurseshi, the association's General Secretary, while talking to the media here Thursday said time and again they had communicated the problem of HDA's bad financial health to the provincial government but no practical steps had been taken so far.

"The workers of HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) work day and night to keep the water supply and drainage running.

They also play their part in the city's development and beautification.

But they aren't being paid for their labour," he lamented. Although he welcomed the Sindh Local Government Department's grant of Rs 140 million for the payment of salaries and pensions of 2 months, Qureshi said, still salaries and pensions for another 7 months remain unpaid.

He said the workers of HDA and WASA were working hard to maintain the water supply and drainage network in the city of around 3 million people and that the Sindh government should not ignore their vital services.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Hyderabad Media Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Masdar, China Gezhouba Group, to explore global co ..

21 minutes ago

European Parliamentarians Introduce Resolution to ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Swedish Foreign Minister in Mo ..

4 minutes ago

President summons NA, Senate sessions on Friday

4 minutes ago

CCPO inaugurates anti-car lifting cell in District ..

10 minutes ago

25 parliamentarians' membership restored on submit ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.