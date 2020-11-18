UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HDA Employees Stage Protest Rally For Payment Of Salaries, Pension

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

HDA employees stage protest rally for payment of salaries, pension

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The employees of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here Wednesday staged a protest rally and sit in against non-payment of their salaries and pension since the last several months.

The protest demonstration led by HDA Employees Union leaders Aijaz Hussain, Niaz Hussain Chandio, Abdul Qayoom Bhatti and others demanded for immediate payment of outstanding salaries and pension.

Addressing the participants, union leaders said salaries and pension of WASA employees were not being paid to them since the last several months due to which their families were facing financial hardship.

They said salaries of regular and contract employees had not been paid since last 10 and 13 months respectively which should immediately be paid to them failing which protest movement would be accelerated.

They also demanded of the Sindh Chief Minister, Commissioner Hyderabad and HDA and WASA management to resolve their genuine issues by releasing outstanding salaries.

Earlier, hundreds of employees of WASA and HDA marched from Haider Chowk to Hyderabad press club to press for resolution of their genuine demands. They also chanted slogans against non payment of salaries and pension to the employees and pensioners.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Protest Chief Minister Water Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

A condolence meeting was held at Arts Council of P ..

19 minutes ago

12th edition of Abu Dhabi Art opens as a virtual f ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, MyFatoorah to facilitate e-payments ..

20 minutes ago

AJK president seeks Turkish President’s mediatio ..

24 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Discusses Latest Development ..

24 minutes ago

Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.